BBC News

Storm Barra: Dorchester building's roof damaged in winds

Published
Image caption,
Roads and paths around the former council offices have been closed as a safety precaution

A council building and surrounding roads and paths have been shut after its roof suffered damage amid strong winds during Storm Barra.

Dorset Council said South Walks House in Dorchester was damaged by the bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.

It said the closures would remain "until an assessment and plan to make the building safe have been made".

The former council office building houses a temporary NHS clinic, library and learning centre.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The authority said it hoped the damage to the building could be assessed on Wednesday if the weather had subsided.

The roads affected are Charles Street, South Walks Road, from Five Cross junction along Acland Road, and Acland Road.

A yellow warning for wind for parts of south and south-west England is still in place - lasting until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Several homes in Sherborne lost their electricity supply just after 05:00 GMT.

Power firm SSEN said residents in the DT9 6SX area were still affected. It added it hoped to restore supplies by 12:00.

Flood warnings have also been issued in several places along the Dorset coast.

On Tuesday ferries were cancelled, trains delayed and Bournemouth's Christmas market was shut as winds from Storm Barra battered the south coast of England.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story