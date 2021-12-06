Submerged horse rescued from ditch at North Chideock
- Published
A horse has been rescued after becoming almost fully submerged in a ditch.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue (DWFR) said the animal had got itself wedged in a deep-sided gully at North Chideock, near Bridport, Dorset, on Sunday morning.
The service said the horse's owner was holding its head above water until emergency crews arrived.
They needed to remove a fence and some vegetation to gain access to the ditch, while part of a bank was also dug out.
Animal rescue experts from Exmouth were also called in to help with the rescue.
A strop was placed around the neck of the horse to assist with keeping its head above water.
The animal was then sedated before a leg strop was attached to its back legs, allowing crews to pull it out of the ditch.
Once freed, the horse was able to stand and was checked by a vet.
DWFR said it had been a "great outcome".
