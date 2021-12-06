Slow worm move to cost £15k ahead of proposed Weymouth build
- Published
More than £15,000 could be spent moving a group of slow worms from the site of a planned new housing development.
Dorset Council wants to build 17 homes on a plot of land in Beverley Road at Littlemoor, near Weymouth.
About 20 slow worms need to be moved from the council-owned site before any work can start.
If the scheme goes ahead the legless lizards will be moved to nearby Lorton Meadows nature reserve by Dorset Wildlife Trust.
Slow worms are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, meaning it is an offence to kill, injure or sell them.
Councillors voted in favour of the outline planning permission for the development on Thursday according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A decision date for the scheme has yet to be set.
