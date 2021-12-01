Large fire at Dorset coastal nature reserve extinguished
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out at a nature reserve on the Dorset coast.
The fire started at Studland and Godlingston Heath on Tuesday evening shortly before 20:30 GMT.
Firefighters had to deal with strong winds while fighting the flames which could be seen for miles.
Crews put in a fire break to protect neighbouring properties and remained at the reserve into the early hours to damp down any hotspots.
Dorset fire service said crews from Swanage had returned to the nature reserve on Wednesday morning with a Unimog 4x4, used for tough terrain and a water carrier "following a call from the National Trust stating there was at least one hotspot."
The site, which overlooks the shores of Poole Harbour, is a designated National Nature Reserve.
It is a habitat for all six species of British reptile - including the rare smooth snake and sand lizard.
It is described by the National Trust as the "largest expanse of unspoiled lowland heath to survive in Dorset".
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service said crews from eight fire stations attended the fire.
It added the exact dimensions of the fire were unknown and the cause remained unclear.
