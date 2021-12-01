Sir Richard Sutton: Thomas Schreiber was drunk and snapped, court hears
- Published
A man accused of murdering a millionaire hotelier told a nurse after his arrest that he had been "drunk and just snapped", a court heard.
Sir Richard Sutton, 83, was stabbed to death at his home near Gillingham on 7 April and his partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured.
Ms Schreiber's son Thomas denies murder and attempted murder. He has admitted manslaughter.
After the attacks he fled by car to London, Winchester Crown Court heard.
Driving Sir Richard's Range Rover at speeds up to 135mph, Schreiber led police on a car chase before being brought to a stop in Chiswick.
He has previously admitted a charge of driving dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3, the jury was told.
Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said: "Once the Range Rover had been forced to stop, the defendant remained in the driver's seat but appeared to be stabbing himself with a knife."
Police tasered and dragged him from the car to prevent further injury, Mr Feest said, adding that Schreiber shouted to police: "Shoot me, I don't want to live."
The jury heard after being treated in hospital for his injuries, Schreiber told police he loved his mother and Sir Richard, adding: "It's all very regrettable now."
In a phone call made from prison while awaiting trial to his sister Louisa Schreiber he told her it had been "complete madness", he had "lost control" and it was not him but "demons", Mr Feest said.
The court heard a post-mortem examination of Sir Richard's body and an investigation of the house suggested he was first attacked downstairs, suffering stab wounds to his face, head and hands.
His bloody footprints indicated he had managed to go upstairs where, after a "pause" in the violence, he was attacked again and died following fatal wounds to his chest, Mr Feest told the jury.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.