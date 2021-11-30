Sir Richard Sutton: Thomas Schreiber 'resented' family
A man accused of murdering one of the UK's richest men was harbouring a "feeling of resentment" against members of his own family, a court has heard.
Sir Richard Sutton, 83, was stabbed to death at his home near Gillingham in April and his partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured.
Ms Schreiber's son Thomas denies murder and attempted murder. He has admitted manslaughter.
Winchester Crown Court heard he had described his mother as "toxic".
Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, told the court that Ms Schreiber moved in with Sir Richard at his home, Moorhill, in 2003, after separating from David Schreiber, the father of the defendant, who died on April 7 2013.
He said the defendant, who has two sisters, Louisa Schreiber and Rose McCarthy, took his father's side following the separation and "harboured a significant and sustained feeling of resentment towards both his mother and Sir Richard".
Mr Feest added: "He clearly felt that he was treated differently by his mother and Sir Richard as compared to his two sisters, particularly with regards to financial arrangements."
The court was played a recording of a voice note left by Schreiber where he described an incident in which he claimed his sister had punched him in the face following an argument about inheritance and Sir Richard "whacked him in the back with a walking stick".
He described his mother as a "gold-digger" and said he thought Sir Richard was "horribly backward and horribly English".
"The embarrassing situation for me is that I'm dependant financially on his money. I can't even be in the same room as my family," he said on the recording.
Mr Feest said computer records showed Schreiber had made internet searches including "freeing oneself from dark and obsessive thoughts" and "revenge on gold-digging family".
The prosecutor told the jury: "Feelings of hatred and revenge seemed to have increased layer-upon-layer" before Schreiber's "explosion of violence" on the eighth anniversary of his father's death.
Mr Feest told the jury an account from Ms Schreiber had described being in the kitchen and hearing a "commotion" coming from the study before turning around to see her son holding a kitchen knife.
She described his eyes as "terribly, terribly determined" before she was stabbed.
The court was later played a recording of a voice message to a friend left by Schreiber on the evening of 7 April in which he said: "I've made a mistake. I've let my anger get the better of me, I can't stop the hatred. I've killed my mother and her partner."
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million - a rise of £83 million on the previous year.
The trial continues.
