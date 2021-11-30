BBC News

Large sinkhole shuts village road near Shaftesbury

Published
Image source, North Dorset Police
Image caption,
Police closed North End in Motcombe following the discovery of the sinkhole

A sinkhole has opened up in the centre of a village road causing it to close.

Dorset Police shut North End in Motcombe, near Shaftesbury, Dorset, after the large sinkhole was discovered on Tuesday.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.

The force said Dorset Council had been made aware of the issue. The extent of the damage and the timescale for repairs is not yet known.

