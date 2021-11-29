Insulate Britain prisoner on hunger strike in hospital
An Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike for 13 days has been admitted to hospital, the campaign group said.
Emma Smart, 44 and from Weymouth, Dorset, was moved from the hospital wing at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, on Friday.
Earlier this month, she was jailed for four months for breaching an injunction and immediately decided to stop eating until the group's wishes are met.
The prison said it takes the health of prisoners "very seriously".
Ms Smart is one of nine protesters who were jailed for breaching an injunction designed to stop road blockades, which caused disruption for motorists.
She admitted breaching an injunction by taking part in a blockade on the M25 on 8 October.
In a statement released by Insulate Britain, Ms Smart said: "I feel that not eating is the only thing I can do from prison to draw attention to those who will have to make the choice between heating and eating this winter."
Insulate Britain is calling for a national programme to ensure homes are insulated to be low energy by 2030.
The group said it would stage a 24-hour fast outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday in solidarity with her.
In a statement, a spokesperson for HMP Bronzefield said: "While we don't comment on individual cases, we take the health and wellbeing of all of those who live and work in our prisons very seriously.
"We have established procedures for dealing with any health related matters to ensure appropriate care is provided."
