Sir Richard Sutton: Millionaire died in 'ferocious' stabbing attack
- Published
One of the UK's richest men died in a "ferocious and sustained attack" at his home in Dorset, a court has heard.
Sir Richard Sutton was stabbed to death at his home near Gillingham in April and his partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured.
Ms Schreiber's son Thomas denies murder and attempted murder. He has admitted manslaughter.
Winchester Crown Court heard he had been harbouring "feelings of resentment" toward the couple.
Prosecutor Adam Feest QC told the court armed police were called to Moorhill, the couple's home in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, Dorset, at 19:30 BST on 7 April.
"Police didn't know what they would find. This was a ferocious and sustained attack on both victims," he told the court.
Ms Schreiber was described as being "barely conscious" when she was found in the kitchen, before being carried out by police officers to waiting paramedics.
She had suffered stab wounds "in the double figures", Mr Feest said.
Sir Richard was found dead outside his upstairs bedroom. He had been stabbed at least five times.
The jury were told: "In the months preceding, [Schreiber] had been harbouring increasingly strong feelings of resentment and hatred."
Mr Feest said the defendant had been "feeling isolated and unfairly treated", having been forced to live at Moorhill due to the pandemic.
He said he had told a friend that he "couldn't stand and didn't have a good word to say" about Sir Richard.
Another message from Schreiber said "my mind is consumed with hatred of the worst kind... I contemplate murdering them ... I want them to suffer," the jury was told.
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million - a rise of £83 million on the previous year.
The guide said Sir Richard's company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.
He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in west Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.
The trial continues.
