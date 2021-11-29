Weymouth sees influx of elves for world record attempt
- Published
Hundreds of elves have gathered in a seaside town in an unofficial attempt to break a world record.
According to Guinness, the record for the largest gathering of Santa's little helpers is 1,762 set on 25 November 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Organisers of the gathering in Weymouth, Dorset, are still calculating the final number but said they were "inundated with elves" at the weekend.
They are planning an official attempt with Guinness next year.
Those taking part had to wear at least a red and green elf hat to be included.
Organiser Dawn Rondeau, from We Are Weymouth, said: "We were really thrilled with the attendance, the place was inundated with elves.
"We are still counting up registrations which is a good sign and hope to have a final figure in a few days.
"We hope to run the event officially next year with Guinness World Records - so don't throw away those elf hats."
