BBC News

Weymouth sees influx of elves for world record attempt

Published
Image source, We Are Weymouth
Image caption,
The attempt was held on Saturday during the seaside town's Christmas lights switch-on event

Hundreds of elves have gathered in a seaside town in an unofficial attempt to break a world record.

According to Guinness, the record for the largest gathering of Santa's little helpers is 1,762 set on 25 November 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Organisers of the gathering in Weymouth, Dorset, are still calculating the final number but said they were "inundated with elves" at the weekend.

They are planning an official attempt with Guinness next year.

Image source, We Are Weymouth
Image caption,
Elves gathered in New Bond Street, around the Christmas tree

Those taking part had to wear at least a red and green elf hat to be included.

Organiser Dawn Rondeau, from We Are Weymouth, said: "We were really thrilled with the attendance, the place was inundated with elves.

"We are still counting up registrations which is a good sign and hope to have a final figure in a few days.

"We hope to run the event officially next year with Guinness World Records - so don't throw away those elf hats."

Image source, We Are Weymouth
Image caption,
We Are Weymouth plans to make the elf gathering an annual event, inviting Guinness World Record to adjudicate in 2022

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.