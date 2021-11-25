Gaia Pope: Dorset Police officer disciplined over missing teen probe
- Published
A police officer was disciplined over their handling of the search for a missing teenager who was later found dead, the BBC can reveal.
The body of 19-year-old Gaia Pope was discovered 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017.
Dorset Police has now confirmed it issued an officer with a "final warning" after concerns were raised by the police watchdog about the search.
A jury inquest into Miss Pope's death is scheduled to take place next year.
Her disappearance on 7 November 2017 prompted a large-scale search by police, the coastguard and hundreds of volunteers.
On 18 November her body was found by police close to where items of her clothing had been discovered two days earlier.
A post-mortem examination concluded she had died of hypothermia.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) subsequently launched an investigation into Dorset Police's handling of the search.
The force said a private meeting was held with an officer about "conduct issues" that were raised in the resulting IOPC report.
No other details about the officer's rank or the specific nature of their misconduct was revealed.
Miss Pope's family have said they believe the way Dorset Police handled a rape allegation she made in 2015 was a crucial factor in mental health challenges that ultimately led to her disappearance and death.
The force said it cannot comment on Miss Pope's case because of the forthcoming inquest.
Next year's inquest is expected to last for about three months, with more than 70 witnesses taking part.
