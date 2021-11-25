Phone box stolen from Dorset village in 'audacious' raid
- Published
A red phone box has been stolen from a village days before it was due to be converted into a mini library.
Residents say all that remains of the box, situated opposite a church in Holtwood, Dorset, are some cables in the ground.
The box was reported stolen to Dorset Police on Thursday 18 November, Holt Parish Council said.
The authority had bought the decommissioned box from BT for £1 with plans to give it a "new lease of life".
Council chair Celia Moore said it seemed to have "vanished overnight".
The authority had been working with Holtwood Community Farm, a day care centre for adults with learning difficulties, to turn it into a mini library and games hub.
Ms Moore said: "It was there one day and just gone the next. Obviously whoever has taken it had been sussing it out in advance and came armed with a crane of some sort and a large lorry, because they actually took the concrete base as well.
"It's particularly sad because it was going to be put to a good community use."
Joshua Pritchard, from Holtwood Community Farm, said it was "a shame for the community" as they had just finished building shelves and purchased paint to start work on the box.
A spokesperson for Holtwood Methodist Church added: "We are still shocked and somewhat dismayed as to how such an audacious theft was undertaken."
Dorset Police has been contacted for comment.
