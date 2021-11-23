Solar farm to power 10,000 homes near Sherborne approved
A solar farm that will power more than 10,000 homes has been approved.
The 35-megawatt farm will be built on agricultural fields at Higher Stockbridge Farm in Longburton, near Sherborne, Dorset.
Power producer Voltalia is behind the farm, which will cover 80 hectares (200 acres) of land and is expected to run for at least 35 years.
Councillors at the Dorset Council Strategic Planning Committee on Monday voted 6-2 in favour of the scheme.
Several councillors said they were "torn" by the application.
Councillor John Worth said he had been "on a knife edge" over which way to vote, balancing the need to produce electricity with protecting the appearance of the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Objecting to the scheme, Councillor Belinda Rideout said the development would harm the environment. She said she believed it would not provide enough benefits to outweigh the damage done.
Sheep are expected to graze the fields under the solar panels during the summer, and Voltalia said an extra 470 trees would be planted at the site.
Out of 400 comments received, only 23 were in support of the farm.
The site is about three miles (5km) south of Sherborne and five miles (8km) south-east of Yeovil.
