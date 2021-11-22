Weymouth Navy veteran named UK's best pub shed winner
A Royal Navy veteran's homemade bar has been crowned the UK's best pub shed.
Weety's Bar in Weymouth, Dorset, features brass beer taps, a dartboard, TV and walls packed with memorabilia in the style of traditional British pubs.
Iain Weetman created the 4m (13ft) x 4m garden venue in 2010, starting with bar pumps used on the ship he served on, HMS Ark Royal, before it was scrapped.
The Garden Inn in Rowley, West Midlands, and O'Sullivan's in Bishop Auckland, Durham, finished runners-up.
The UK Pub Shed of the Year competition was decided by a public vote and organised by Pub Shed Radio and pub signage company Two Fat Blokes.
Mr Weetman, a former aircraft engineer, said it felt "fantastic" to have won.
He said the building was made from a regular flatpack kit but that he had designed everything else himself, and received donations from nearby pubs to help him along the way.
"With some basic garden tools and a bit of wood you can knock up a decent little bar," he added.
Mr Weetman, who often enjoys evenings in the shed with friends, said creating personalised bars had become a "huge, growing hobby" in recent times.
"With Covid and lockdown, and alcohol in supermarkets still being fairly cheap, people have thought, 'well I've got a garden, I could build a summer house and put a little bar in there'."
