Restrictions imposed after Pokesdown bird flu outbreak
- Published
Restrictions on bird movements have been imposed in Dorset after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed.
Temporary Control Zones of 3km (4.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in force around an area centred on Castlemain Avenue in Pokesdown.
Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and BCP Council will knock on doors from Saturday to check on potential further cases.
BCP Council said bird flu is not thought to pose a risk to humans.
All bird keepers across the country are already required to take measures following other cases of bird flu.
Highly pathogenic cases of the H5N1 strain were confirmed at a premises near Kirkham, Lancashire, on Tuesday.
Another was confirmed near Willington, South Derbyshire, on Friday.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the pathogenicity of the strain found in Dorset still needs to be confirmed.
In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers for England, Scotland and Wales said: "The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.