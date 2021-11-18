Poole laser rainbow beamed into night sky
- Published
A rainbow of seven lasers is to be be beamed into the Dorset night sky.
The Global Rainbow light artwork will be projected for three nights over Poole eastwards towards Hengistbury Head from the Lighthouse arts centre.
It is expected to be visible up to 37 miles (60km) away on a clear night, meaning it could be seen from Winchester and Ventnor, the venue said.
The violet, red, orange, yellow, green, blue and indigo lights will be visible after dark from 18 to 20 November.
Staff at the arts centre said the lights would "signal its resilience and re-emergence from the dark days of the pandemic".
Rainbows have been seen as a symbol of hope and thanks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Created by American artist Yvette Mattern in 2009, the light artwork has been seen around the world, including in New York, Tokyo and Toronto.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.