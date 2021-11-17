Dorset Oysters recalled in norovirus investigation
A shellfish company has recalled its oysters as a precautionary measure due to concerns over norovirus.
Pete Miles, director of Dorset Oysters, said The Food Standards Agency (FSA) suggested the company took action.
The FSA confirmed it was looking into a "possible outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea" linked to oyster consumption.
Mr Miles said it was "harder and harder" to run his Poole-based business because of sewage water in the sea.
"The sewage is constant here now," he told the BBC. "Wessex Water is pumping it out regularly."
He called the sewage system "antiquated and overrun".
Mr Miles added that while he did not think there was currently a problem with his stock, the origin of the illness was hard to trace as some restaurants offered a "medley of oysters from different places".
In a statement Wessex Water said it did not "pump sewage into the sea", and that "storm overflows occasionally operate during heavy rainfall events to prevent flooding and rarely cause a pollution".
A spokesman said: "Cases of norovirus have been exceptionally high in the community following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions."
He said the company regularly took samples of wastewater from water recycling centre discharges and storm overflows in the Poole Harbour area, and that no concerns had been raised by public health teams.
He added: "There are many sources of microbiological contamination which can impact water quality, including urban runoff, agricultural runoff and private sewage treatment systems such as septic tanks."
Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: "We are aware of reports of a possible outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea which may be linked to the consumption of oysters and are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency and relevant local authorities to establish the facts.
"It is important that people follow our food hygiene advice to reduce the chance of others becoming ill."
Wessex Water added that it was working on a system to predict deteriorating water quality, which would reduce recall notices.
