Pedestrian dies fortnight after Dorset lorry crash
A pedestrian has died from his injuries two weeks after being hit by an articulated lorry in a Dorset village.
The man, in his 70s, was knocked down in Thickthorn Lane at Hazelbury Bryan near Sturminster Newton on 20 October and flown to hospital in Southampton.
Police have just announced he died from his injuries on 4 November.
A 63-year-old man from Somerset was arrested and released while inquiries continue. Officers have appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage.
