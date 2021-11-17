Seven people and dog saved from Christchurch flats 'arson'
- Published
A fire at a block of flats is believed to have been started deliberately, police have said.
Seven people and a dog were rescued from the flats in Hunt Road, Christchurch, after the fire broke out shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Two people were put into fire escape hoods during the rescue, while three were saved from an upper floor flat via a ladder, the fire service said.
Five people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Dorset Police said the fire is thought to have been started in a hallway and have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.
'Badly damaged'
Ch Insp Andy Bell of Dorset Police said: "The initial indication is that this fire is believed to have been started deliberately and we have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"There will be a cordon in place as an examination of the scene continues."
Five other residents also escaped the fire.
The communal area and stairwell of the building were "badly damaged", Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said. Crews remained at the scene ensuring it was safe until shortly after 23:00.
Station manager Mark Downing said: "Crews worked incredibly hard to contain this fire and prevent it from spreading.
"This is an incident that could have led to multiple casualties, so firefighters did a great job in bringing the residents to safety."
Police said no arrests had been made.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.