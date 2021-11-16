Rail delay warning as line set to close for upgrade work
Passengers using the Weymouth, Dorchester and Yeovil line have been advised to plan ahead as upgrade work gets under way.
Sixteen days of work will shut the line from Weymouth to Yeovil Pen Mill from Thursday to 3 December.
The line from Weymouth to Wool will shut for five days from Monday. The Weymouth to Dorchester South route will close between 23 and 26 November.
Busses will replace services but journey times are likely to increase.
Mark Killick, Network Rail's Wessex route director, said: "Sixteen days is a long time to close the railway, but it is the best way to ensure all of our work between Weymouth and Yeovil Pen Mill is completed during one closure...
"We recommend that our passengers should plan ahead and check the latest journey information as some replacement bus journeys may take significantly longer."
The work, across eight sites, includes replacing more than four miles of track between Maiden Newton and Yetminster.
In Dorchester, Damer's Road bridge will be repaired and both Weymouth and Upwey stations will be repainted and cleaned.
