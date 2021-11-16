M&S confirms Poole store closure despite locals' pleas
Marks & Spencer has confirmed it plans to close its Poole store, despite calls from residents to keep it open.
The decision to shut the shop in the town's Dolphin Shopping Centre was made last week following a consultation process, the retailer said.
It comes after more than 3,600 people signed a petition to save it.
M&S said "shopping habits are changing" so it was "rotating our store estate" to have the right stores offering customers the best shopping experience.
In a statement, the retailer explained: "As part of this transformation, we have announced that we will be closing our M&S Poole store at the Dolphin Shopping Centre in January 2022."
Poole resident Tricia Hercoe, who started the petition to keep the shop open, said she was "very disappointed" for staff at the Dorset shop, as well as local residents.
She told the BBC: "M&S is the heart of the mall - the best shop in Poole."
Ms Hercoe said the next nearest Marks and Spencer is in Castlepoint and "is just too far for some residents to travel, especially if they don't drive".
"Not everyone can shop online and the M&S cafe is a meeting place for many shoppers," she added.
M&S said it would offer staff at the store alternative roles within the company wherever possible.
