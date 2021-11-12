Dorset motorist 'bellowed at' by speed watch volunteers
A motorist has recounted a "bizarre" encounter with a team of police-trained speed watch volunteers who he said "bellowed" at him as he drove past.
Phil Dewhurst, 40, said he was driving within the 30mph limit on a road in Dorset when one of the fluorescent jacket-wearing group started shouting.
He said they accused him of speeding and became "combative" when he questioned their speed gun's accuracy.
Dorset Police said it would "obtain further details of what took place".
Mr Dewhurst said he spotted the volunteers pointing a speed gun as he travelled through a village on 4 November.
"As I drove past them, one of their three members started shouting at me, bellowed out my registration number and shouted 'you're doing 39mph - slow down'," he said.
"I thought 'this is a little bit bizarre' so I stopped."
Mr Dewhurst said he asked the volunteers if they were sure their speed gun had been correctly calibrated.
He said they immediately appeared "very angry", spoke over him and refused to provide their names or any accreditation.
"They just told me they were working for the police," he said.
"I'm a confident and experienced driver but if I'd been a younger or a more nervous driver, having someone bellowing at me from the side of the road whilst I'm driving would be quite distracting."
'Recently set up'
Mr Dewhurst said he believed the volunteers should be given further training on communicating with the public.
The force's community speed watch teams do not have the power to issue penalty points or fines, and instead letters of guidance are sent to anyone caught breaking the speed limit.
A Dorset Police spokesperson said the community speed watch team in question had "recently been set up and received training from a police community support officer last month".
"They have reported this incident to us through the proper channels and the group co-ordinator will be speaking with them to obtain further details of what took place," the spokesperson added.
