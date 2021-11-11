Police in Bournemouth issue warning over rise in vehicle crime
- Published
An increase in vehicle crime in two suburbs of Bournemouth has prompted police to issue a warning to residents.
Dorset Police has posted maps on Facebook showing where 21 vehicles were targeted in Charminster and 19 in neighbouring Winton.
The force said most of the offences had occurred at night, and urged people to always lock their cars.
It said it was appealing for any video doorbell or CCTV footage that might help to identify the culprits.
