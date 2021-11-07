Thomas Hardy: 'Fascinating treasure trove' to be displayed
Four museums have teamed up to conserve and display rarely seen objects relating to novelist Thomas Hardy.
Dorset Museum, Poole Museum, the Salisbury Museum and Wiltshire Museum want to exhibit the largest collection of Hardy items ever displayed at once.
Curator Harriet Still described it as a "fascinating treasure trove".
Among the items set to go on show are a kettle that once belonged to Hardy's grandmother and a tombstone sketch the author created for his dog.
The museums, which form the Wessex Museums partnership, aim to crowdfund £5,000 for the exhibition to run across the attractions in the summer.
Ms Still, a leading Hardy expert, said: "Hardy found his inspiration in the landscapes and people of Wessex, but he was also passionate about issues such as women's equality, animal welfare and the unfairness of the English class system.
"As part of the project, I was tasked with exploring the museum stores and finding objects that gave insights into Hardy's complex personality. It was a magical voyage of discovery and it will be wonderful to share this fascinating treasure trove with our visitors."
Julian Fellowes, who is president of the Thomas Hardy Society, said many of the objects had "remained unseen in museum stores for years".
Lord Fellowes added: "These personal items will help people come to know Hardy as a man, not just as a writer.
"His grandmother's kettle, for example, evokes an image of a young boy sitting by the fireside, listening to the wise old woman's stories; while the tombstone Hardy designed in later life for his beloved dog, Wessex, tells of his deep love for animals."
The money raised will go towards the "specialist work" needed to put on the "ambitious exhibition", the museums said.
Hardy's works include Jude the Obscure, Tess of the D'Urbervilles, and Far From the Madding Crowd.
One of England's most acclaimed novelists and poets, he was born in Dorset and lived in the county for much of his life. He died in 1928, aged 87.
