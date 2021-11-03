BBC News

Couple rescued in Portland beach hut carbon monoxide leak

Published
Image source, DWFRS
Image caption,
Fire crews were called to Portland early on Wednesday

Two people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in a beach hut.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had to break into the hut at Portland Bill to rescue the elderly couple shortly after 05:00 GMT.

It said its gas monitors confirmed a "severe carbon monoxide leak" and the couple had inhaled a "large amount".

The two casualties were given oxygen and taken to hospital in Dorchester.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.