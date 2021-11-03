Weymouth domestic abuse survivor launches QR code posters
A domestic abuse survivor has created a way for victims to seek help while out in bars and cafes across south-west England.
Donna Anne Pace has designed posters with a QR code for people to scan on their phones and be linked to a live chat support line.
Ms Pace, from Weymouth, created the initiative after surviving decades of domestic abuse.
She said the posters were currently being used in a chain of lounge bars.
The aim of the posters is to offer a discreet way for domestic abuse victims to feel empowered to reach out.
Ms Pace said she hoped her posters would be a way for her to "showcase being a survivor" and connect with victims.
She added: "Even though you may have left a situation, perpetrators will still use certain times to have control.
"We need that reassurance to know that when we do find the courage to come forward, our words are going to be heard and not only that, be believed."
Ch Insp Julie Howe, of the adult safeguarding team at Dorset Police, said the force had seen a rise in reports of abuse during the pandemic.
She said: "I think one of the benefits that we have seen through Covid is that is has shone a light on this horrendous crime. It's really good that people do have the confidence to come forward and report.
"You will be believed, if you are feeling vulnerable or maybe in a relationship where there is power and control do report it, because you will be believed and it will be investigated."
There is currently a six-month time limit for a charge to be brought against someone for common assault - it is set to be extended by up to two years.
