Monkton Wyld crash: Man dies and another injured as car hits tree
A man was killed and another seriously injured when a car hit a tree in Dorset.
Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A35 near Monkton Wyld at about 05:45 GMT.
A man aged in his 20s and from Plymouth was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Another man, in his 30s and from London, was taken to hospital in Exeter with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
The road was closed for about seven hours.
Police said the silver Vauxhall Astra with Isle of Man number plates had travelled west from Bridport.
Officers appealed for drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
