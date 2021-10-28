Dorset Police Superintendent using force cars 'prioritised saving lives'
A senior police officer accused of clocking up 900 miles of personal trips in force cars broke down in tears at a tribunal as he denied being dishonest.
Supt Michael Rogers, who retired from Dorset Police this year, is accused of gross misconduct by breaching professional standards.
Accusations also include claiming expenses "far more" than the cost of meals he had taken.
He told the hearing his priority was "saving lives, not a travel policy".
The tribunal at Dorset Police headquarters in Winfrith was told of alleged breaches between 2015 and 2019.
They include using pool and hire vehicles for private journeys, as well as under-declaring private mileage in force vehicles.
On one trip, he carried a sofa on a Skoda's roof. He also visited recycling centres and B&Q.
'Action man'
Mr Rogers was a Gold commander in charge of the force's response to major incidents, and had served since 1988.
He said when he took up the position he was told to "use the cars you need, the hotels you need and get on with it".
He was known as the "action man" and "the lifesaver" for his hard work and dedication, he told the hearing.
Through tears, he added: "We have saved hundreds of lives... I do not give a stuff about some travel policy, I am here to save lives and that's what I did.
"I have been described as an arrogant individual, I serve the public and I serve my staff, I do not serve ludicrous bureaucratic systems that no-one gives a stuff about."
He said he only used the vehicles when he believed he was on call.
He added: "If I have cut corners, reduced the bureaucracy, technically breached a policy, I unreservedly apologise."
Mark Ley-Morgan, the lawyer presenting the case against Mr Rogers, said he had "failed to act with honesty and integrity", "abused his position as a superintendent", and "behaved in a manner that discredits the police service and public confidence in it".
The hearing continues.
