Attempted murder arrest after car fails to stop in Bournemouth
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car failed to stop following a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened on Suffolk Road, Bournemouth at about 13:35 BST on Saturday.
The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s is in a life-threatening condition.
Police said a black Audi A4, believed to be involved, drove off in the direction of Clarendon Road. It was found in the early hours of Sunday.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area are asked to contact Dorset Police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.