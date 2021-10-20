Cystic fibrosis transplant patient sings at celebratory show
A singer with cystic fibrosis has performed a one-man concert to celebrate three years since a life-saving double lung transplant.
Charles Michael Duke, 26, received the donation in 2018 - something he credits with allowing him to resume his professional acting and singing career.
Hundreds packed his hometown theatre, the Regent Centre in Christchurch, Dorset, to watch him on Saturday.
Mr Duke said he hoped his story would inspire others to become organ donors.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition adversely affecting lung and digestive function, while also reducing life expectancy.
Mr Duke was born with the disease and suffered a collapsed lung while on stage in 2014.
His lack of breathing capacity meant he was no longer able to perform, and he took various other jobs to make a living while waiting for a donor.
However, following successful surgery in 2018, he decided to continue his career in the performing arts and has since starred in productions including Jesus Christ Superstar and Cinderella.
"I had to train my brain that I could take much bigger breaths," said Mr Duke.
"There are some times when I think 'that's not me is it? it's got to be someone else' so I feel very lucky to be able to do it."
He said he had always wanted to mark the anniversary of his surgery with a one-man show to demonstrate the positive impact of the transplant.
"When I was born I was given until my late teens to survive, and now I'm 26 - but realistically the transplant is not a cure," he added.
"The sad truth of a lung transplant is that if you've got an extra five, six, seven, eight, maybe even 10 years - you've done incredibly well.
"I've always expected that my expiry date is probably a bit sooner than everybody else's, but it doesn't mean you can't do what you want and live the life you want."
