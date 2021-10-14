Blandford GP group resumes services after lapsed insurance
- Published
A group of GP surgeries has resumed non-urgent services after cancelling them when its public liability insurance lapsed.
On Tuesday, the Blandford Group Practice, which runs four medical centres in Dorset, suspended routine appointments and vaccination clinics.
A statement said putting insurance in place had proved "complicated", but cover had been restored.
It said services resumed on Thursday.
Patients raised concerns about delayed flu and Covid-19 jabs as well as not being able to pick up prescriptions when the clinics announced their closure on Tuesday.
The group blamed "an unfortunate set of circumstances".
"Restoring insurance cover has proved far more complicated than renewing personal car or home insurance and we can assure you the lapse in cover was not down to individual error," it said.
It said priority would be given to those who had appointments postponed during the closure.
