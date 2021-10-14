Bournemouth Air Festival: Wing-walker plane crash probe upgraded
An investigation into the cause of a plane crash during the Bournemouth Air Festival has been widened.
The AeroSuperBatics plane crashed into the sea in Poole Harbour on 4 September.
The pilot and wing-walker were treated for minor injuries after the biplane flipped as it hit the water.
It has been upgraded from a report based on information from the pilot to a field investigation led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).
An AAIB spokesman said: "Initial evidence collected determined this accident warranted additional investigation."
The investigation will be carried out at the AAIB headquarters in Farnborough and is expected to be completed within a year.
Pilot, David Barrell and his teammate Kirsten Pobjoy from the Cirencester-based display team were rescued following the crash by Alan Badenhorst who pulled the pair from the water onto his boat.
They were treated for minor injuries at Poole Hospital and released shortly afterwards.
The wing-walker plane had been taking part in a display during the third day of the four-day air festival off Bournemouth Beach.
