Weymouth Harbour safety railings to stay despite protests
- Published
Controversial railings which were installed as a temporary measure to stop tourists falling into a harbour are to remain permanently.
Dorset Council said the Weymouth Harbour barriers may have prevented drownings this summer.
It said removing them was no longer an option after its officers had "reviewed their effectiveness".
Previously, residents have said the railings spoiled people's enjoyment of the harbour.
Melcombe Community Group's Dave Burchill said losing the use of the harbour wall for sitting and crabbing was "desperately bad".
Resident Steph Page-Smith previously said: "We wouldn't be able to sit here and have the view we have now, which is quite a shame."
'Helped to save lives'
Councillor Ray Bryan, in charge of highways, said replacing the barriers with "heritage" railings was being considered but added that it would not be "cost-effective".
He said: "We believe the safety railings installed on Custom House Quay in April this year may have helped to save lives by preventing people from falling into the harbour and drowning this summer, as has very sadly happened in recent years.
"I'm well aware that there was opposition to the railings when they were installed. However, they have proved their worth."
In April, three people fell into the harbour shortly before the barriers were erected. Two were rescued by firefighters while the third person was able to get out of the water unaided.
Dorset Council has invited comments on the railings from residents by 31 October.
