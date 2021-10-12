Manslaughter arrest after man found dead in Weymouth
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the sudden death of another man.
The man's body was discovered by an ambulance crew at a property in Portmore Gardens in Weymouth, Dorset, at about 12:20 BST on Monday.
Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A man, aged in his 20s and from Weymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is assisting police with their inquiries.
Dorset Police said the deceased man's family has been informed and the coroner has been notified.
