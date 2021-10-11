In pictures: Timothée Chalamet on Wonka film set in Dorset
American actor Timothée Chalamet has been spotted in Lyme Regis, Dorset, filming for a new Willy Wonka movie.
Part of the town - known as The Cobb - has been transformed into a snow scene with a number of actors, old fashioned cars and a boat called Lydia Eva spotted.
Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company previously announced they are working on a new musical movie called Wonka, which will focus on the life of a young Willy Wonka before he opened his chocolate factory.
Chalamet will play the young chocolate maker and perform alongside actors including Olivia Coleman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins.
Wonka is being directed by Paul King, who made the Paddington movies. King has written the script alongside Horrible Histories star Simon Farnaby.
Lyme Regis councillor Daryl Turner said: "The town as a whole has fully embraced them [the film crew], they are fantastic news for the town.
"There's so much activity, I've never seen so many people actually working on a set like this. When we had Ammonite here a couple years back it was nothing like the scale of this production."
Chalamet is the third actor to take on the role of the wacky inventor Willy Wonka. He follows on from Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp in the 2005 film version of Dahl's story.
A few mothers were found watching the filming in the hope of capturing a picture of "their daughter's crush" while they were at school.
Jan Salter said: "We think we saw Timothée on the wall, he had his hat on and was walking up and down The Cobb."
A release date for the film is yet to be announced.
