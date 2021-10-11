BBC News

In pictures: Timothée Chalamet on Wonka film set in Dorset

American actor Timothée Chalamet has been spotted in Lyme Regis, Dorset, filming for a new Willy Wonka movie.

Part of the town - known as The Cobb - has been transformed into a snow scene with a number of actors, old fashioned cars and a boat called Lydia Eva spotted.

Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company previously announced they are working on a new musical movie called Wonka, which will focus on the life of a young Willy Wonka before he opened his chocolate factory.

Image caption, Timothée Chalamet gave fans their first peek of him in character on social media

Chalamet will play the young chocolate maker and perform alongside actors including Olivia Coleman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins.

Image caption, Wonka will be the first film where Timothée Chalamet is seen singing and dancing

Wonka is being directed by Paul King, who made the Paddington movies. King has written the script alongside Horrible Histories star Simon Farnaby.

Lyme Regis councillor Daryl Turner said: "The town as a whole has fully embraced them [the film crew], they are fantastic news for the town.

"There's so much activity, I've never seen so many people actually working on a set like this. When we had Ammonite here a couple years back it was nothing like the scale of this production."

Image caption, The Cobb has been transformed into a snow scene
Image caption, Timothée Chalamet was spotted filming a scene along The Cobb in Lyme Regis

Chalamet is the third actor to take on the role of the wacky inventor Willy Wonka. He follows on from Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp in the 2005 film version of Dahl's story.

Image caption, Members of the public watched the film set from afar

A few mothers were found watching the filming in the hope of capturing a picture of "their daughter's crush" while they were at school.

Jan Salter said: "We think we saw Timothée on the wall, he had his hat on and was walking up and down The Cobb."

Image caption, Members of the public said at least 400 people must be on set filming, with extras seen out walking between takes
Image caption, A number of old fashioned cars were seen parked up around the film set
Image caption, A boat called 'Lydia Eva' has been parked in The Cobb as part of the film set, seen here before being transformed into a snow scene

A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

