Man in 90s critically injured in Ferndown lorry crash
A man aged in his 90s is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by an articulated lorry.
Dorset Police said the crash, involving a white lorry, happened in Ringwood Road near to The White Heather pub in Ferndown at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where his condition is described as "life-threatening".
The force said the uninjured lorry driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.
The road was reopened at about 00.45 BST.
The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
