Dorset driver dies four days after single vehicle crash
- Published
A man has died in hospital four days after his car crashed at night on a dual carriageway.
The single vehicle collision happened near the Bakers Arms roundabout on the A35 Upton bypass at about 04:00 BST on Saturday, Dorset Police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet Aveo, aged in his 30s and from Wimborne, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday night.
The road was shut for more than nine hours.
Sgt Rhys Griffiths said: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man involved.
"We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would again urge any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to please come forward."
Previously police said the distinctively striped blue car had travelled from the Wallisdown area of Bournemouth.
