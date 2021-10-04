Weymouth Marsh plans for parkour and skatepark venue
A town council is planning to build a £350,000 centre for alternative sports that it hopes will help cut anti-social behaviour.
Permission is being sought to build the skatepark and parkour area in Weymouth, Dorset.
The facility at The Marsh sports ground would feature rubber safety surfaces, concrete blocks and monkey bars.
The plans were submitted by Weymouth Town Council in partnership with Poole skatepark designer Maverick.
Councillor Alex Fuhrmann previously said the authority was "really passionate" about the project, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "It's just something that is really popular and engaging with lots of residents. This seemed like a great opportunity - especially since nearby skateparks, like in Dorchester, are rammed all the time."
The planning application to Dorset Council says the facility is aimed at all ages and abilities and would be a family attraction suitable for skaters, BMX riders and scooters.
It said: "Well documented evidence from police forces across the UK attest to sports facilities, such as the proposed, being a positive contributing factor for developing social inclusion and reducing crime numbers, especially among youths.
"The provision of such a facility is aligned with the government's wider strategy of providing younger people with creative and contemporary outdoor spaces which will promote a more active and healthy way of life."
Members of the public will be able to comment on the application until 21 October.
