Bournemouth Arcade attempted robbery: Five arrested
Five people have been arrested after an attempt to rob a jewellers of a Rolex watch.
A staff member was reportedly assaulted as a man tried to steal the watch at the Arcade Jewellers in Bournemouth Arcade on Thursday at 14:50 BST.
Police cars and a police helicopter then pursued a vehicle more than 12 miles (19km) to Ringwood.
They arrested a 37-year-old man, two men aged 22, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.
They are all from the London area and were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. One man was also arrested on suspicion of assault.
The staff member received "various minor injuries", police said.
Det Insp Shaun Inkpen, of Bournemouth CID, said: "A full investigation is underway and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please come forward and assist us with our investigation."
He urged any motorists with dashcam footage taken either in Bournemouth or Ringwood to contact police.
