Man released over Bournemouth nightclub sex attack
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a TV appeal has been released.
The 24-year-old man was arrested after a woman, in her 20s, was attacked outside Cameo nightclub in Bournemouth in the early hours of 1 January 2020.
The arrest followed a BBC Crimewatch Live appeal to trace a man captured on security staff's body-worn cameras.
Dorset Police said the arrested man, from Southampton, was released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.