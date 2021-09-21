Dorset Police Fed: Pay review body 'not fit for purpose'
The organisation representing police officers in Dorset has branded the government's pay review body "not fit for purpose".
Dorset Police Federation chair James Dimmack made the comments after the Police Superintendents' Association (PSA) announced its withdrawal from the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB).
Mr Dimmack said the association's announcement was "most welcome".
The Home Office said it valued the "expert advice" of the review body.
The body makes independent recommendations about the pay, allowances and conditions of police officers to the Home Secretary.
Speaking at the PSA conference, President Paul Griffiths said his organisation would withdraw from the PRRB process, after the government gave no pay rise to officers.
He accused the government of "failing officers and staff", adding: "We hear that colleagues in the NHS, local authorities and fire service are to receive an uplift, something we applaud.
"Yet that leaves the police as clear outliers for reasons we cannot fathom."
'Fair and trustworthy'
Following the speech, Mr Dimmack said: "This is not a surprise to me as this is clearly not an independent process and is, as such, not fit for purpose.
"I believe all strands of policing are united in this view. It is imperative this issue is addressed so we can all pull in the same direction.
"The headline is around pay, however the real issue is around proportionality, fairness and confidence.
"Everyone, across all walks of life, requires clarity. That is what we are asking for - a fair and trustworthy process."
The Police Federation of England and Wales withdrew its support from the PRRB in July.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We encourage the Police Superintendents' Association and the Police Federation to continue to engage with the pay review process to ensure their members' views are represented."
