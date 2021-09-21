Arrest over Bournemouth nightclub sex attack after TV appeal
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a TV appeal.
A woman in her 20s was attacked outside Cameo nightclub in Bournemouth in the early hours of 1 January 2020.
In the BBC Crimewatch Live appeal on Monday, detectives said they wanted to speak to a man captured on the body-worn cameras of security staff.
A Dorset Police spokesman said: "Following the appeal, a 24-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.