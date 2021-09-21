Funeral held for teenage motocross rider Jude Morris
- Published
The funeral has taken place of a 17-year-old motocross rider who died while taking part in a race event.
Jude Morris from Corfe Castle, Dorset, was killed during the British Motocross Championship at Duns in the Scottish Borders on 28 August.
Speaking before the ceremony in Poole, his father Mark said the pair had been on "an amazing journey".
An online appeal set up in his memory has raised more than £60,000 for air ambulance services.
Members of the motocross community joined family and friends at Jude's funeral service in Lytchett Minster.
Mr Morris said the family planned to set up a foundation in Jude's name.
"Hopefully we can do something in Jude's honour - something that is positive for motorcross - to keep the memory of Jude alive and help some young, aspiring person in motorcross."
"Me and Jude were on an amazing journey. I was incredibly proud of him, we were absolutely a great team," Mr Morris added.
Air Ambulances UK's chief executive Simmy Akhtar said the money set up after Jude's death would support "life-saving missions".
"It's clear Jude was much loved member of the motocross community and we're overwhelmed by the support we've received," she added.
Jude, who began racing aged nine, had been in contention for this year's British championship after a string of race wins during the summer.
Emergency services were called to the race track shortly after 11:00 BST on 28 August following reports of a crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other riders were involved.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.