Dog dies and man injured in Poole motorhome crash
A dog has died and a man was seriously injured when they were struck by a motorhome.
The crash happened in Compton Avenue, Poole, shortly after 09:00 BST on Sunday, Dorset Police said.
The man in his 60s, who had been walking his pet, is in a serious condition in hospital. The dog, a West Highland terrier, died at the scene.
Two local men, both 21, were held on suspicion of driving offences and released while inquiries continue.
Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage have been urged to contact police.
