Wimborne school leisure centre at risk amid council cuts
A school leisure centre is under threat after a council said it was "struggling to justify" its funding.
Queen Elizabeth Leisure Centre (QELC), based within Queen Elizabeth's School, Wimborne, receives more than £500,000 a year from Dorset Council.
The authority says the funding is a third of its overall leisure budget.
The school said if the council ended the agreement the centre could close to the public and the school would lose £280,000 a year in government funding.
The leisure centre, owned by the school's foundation, is managed by the council under a dual-use agreement, which means it is available for the wider community.
It includes a 25-metre swimming pool, three gyms, a climbing wall, fitness studios and an outdoor sports pitch.
Dorset Council's community services councillor, Jill Haynes, said: "At a time when all our council budgets are stretched, we are struggling to justify continuing to spend so much on a facility that we don't own, in an area that already has many leisure opportunities.
"We recognise that, if the school is unable to make alternative arrangements for the future management of the facility, there may be an impact on both employees and users of QELC."
Headteacher Katie Boyes said: "Clearly this would leave the school in a difficult position, especially as we would lose £280,000 per year funding from central government and be left with a building which requires considerable investment."
The council said it would need to give two years notice to withdraw from its current funding agreement.
A public consultation on the council's plans will end on 7 November.
