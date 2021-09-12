Callum Baker-Osborne: Family of man swept out to sea want beach shut
Relatives of a "selfless hero" who died in water off a Dorset beach have said it should be closed off to swimmers.
Callum Baker-Osborne was part of a group that got into difficulty near Rockley Park holiday park in Poole on 26 July.
The 18-year-old from Coventry helped others to get back to the shore but was then swept away.
Haven, which runs the park, said the RNLI is carrying out a safety review of the area and signs have been put up.
Mr Baker-Osborne's twin brother Ryan said the group who went swimming would never have entered the water if they knew of its dangers.
"Two days earlier, there were two teenage girls swept out on paddleboards. We didn't get warned of that until after [his brother was swept away]. It shouldn't be like that," he said.
"There was a sign but we didn't see it because of how small it is. I didn't know there was a sign until today.
"I feel there should have been a lot more to warn us. If we knew, we wouldn't have gone into that water."
Pauline Ferrick-Squibb, who attended a protest at the beach on Saturday, said her then eight-year-old daughter got into difficulty in the water three years ago.
"There should be something here to stop people swimming until they've done a full risk assessment and can see where the dangers are," she said.
Haven said in a statement: "We continue to offer sympathy and condolences to Callum's family and friends.
"Rockley Point is a public beach and the RNLI has initiated a review.
"In conjunction with the RNLI, additional temporary signage has been placed around the site in addition to the pre-existing permanent signage warning of rip currents and mud flats in the area."
A Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council spokesperson said: "Rockley Park is leased out to Haven, who manage the park and surrounding area.
"As with all water safety issues, the council continually discusses these with partners and agree actions based around risk in areas for which it is responsible."
