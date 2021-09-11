Poole rape charge: Man appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with one count of rape after a woman was attacked in Poole.
Hasan Kyoybasha, 29, is accused of raping the woman, who is in her 30s, near Poole Road in Branksome between 04:45 and 06:00 BST on 5 September.
Mr Kyoybasha, of Ashley Road, Poole, was remanded in custody at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He will next appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 11 October.
