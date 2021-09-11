Wareham Forest: Campfire likely to have caused blaze
- Published
A campfire is thought to have been the cause of another fire in a forest that was devastated by a blaze last year.
Forestry England said two acres (7,000m sq) of heathland in Wareham Forest were destroyed on Monday.
It said this week's fire "highlights the terrible impact of careless behaviour" in forests.
The fire in May 2020 burned for about two weeks, left about 550 acres (220 hectares) damaged and is also thought to have been caused by a campfire.
Damage caused by the fire earlier this week highlights the terrible impact of careless behaviour. Evidence of a campfire has been found & is thought to be the cause. Please help us protect forests, so they can be enjoyed safely. @DWFireRescue @WildfireTacAd #Dorset #Forest pic.twitter.com/NjJvqoeBqo— Dorset Forests - Forestry England (@DorsetForests) September 10, 2021
Forestry England said Monday's fire affected an area of Decoy Heath and "destroyed precious heathland" as well as damaging mature trees.
A third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out shortly after 15:00 BST.
Firefighters remained on site overnight to dampen down any hotspots.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.