Bournemouth home to Bobby's store again after almost 50 years
- Published
Department store Bobby's has returned to its original site in Bournemouth after almost 50 years.
The store has made the comeback to its former home in the Debenhams building, after the franchise collapsed in May.
Bobby & Co opened in Bournemouth Square in 1915, but became a Debenhams in 1972.
The newly-launched store is being opened in phases, with a beauty hall, ice cream parlour and food hall for dogs already up and running.
Plans for the store are being overseen by developers Verve Properties, which said more elements will open throughout the year and into Spring 2022.
A spokesperson for the company said they plan to restore and uncover some of the building's architectural features that were covered up by Debenhams.
Ashley Nicholson, director of Verve Properties, said copper domes on the roof will be repaired, balconies and flagpoles will be reinstated and a 1933 front entrance will also be restored.
"The aim of our project is to prove there is a future for high streets across the UK," she said.
"Bobby's has historically always been at the heart of the town centre and the community."
Attractions opening in the store will also include an art gallery, sushi bar, nail bar, spa facilities, roof-top terrace and street food outlets.
Bobby's is also now home to the UK's first food hall for dogs with its store Drool, featuring a doggy tuck shop, a "lick n mix" station and cake stand.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.