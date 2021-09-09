Poole rape: Arrest after woman assaulted by cyclist
A man has been arrested by police investigating the rape of a woman by a stranger on a bicycle near a main road.
Dorset Police said the woman, aged in her 30s, was attacked on Sunday morning between 04:45 and 06:00 BST as she walked along Poole Road in Branksome.
The force said a 29-year-old man from Poole had been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Police had earlier released a CCTV image of a man they wished to trace in connection with the assault.
The man remains in custody and is assisting officers with their inquiries.
